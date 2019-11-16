All schools in Telangana's Mahbubnagar to get water connection

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Mission Bhagiratha, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s pet project envisioned to provide safe drinking water to every household in Telangana, has come to the rescue of government school students who had been reeling under unavailability of water.

The government school students of Mahbubnagar district will soon get a new lease of life as the officials concerned have already given water connections to around 90 per cent schools in the district as part of the mission. According to information, most schools have already started receiving water under the scheme.

However, lack of storage facilities is posing issues to some schools. Since a few schools do not have proper tank facilities to store the water received as part of the mission, they are still reeling under water scarcity and the students are still forced to bring water all the way from their homes or fetch the same from somewhere else. The water scarcity becomes all the more troublesome during lunch hours, when the students are provided food as part of the mid-day meal scheme.