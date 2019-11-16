Hiring of buses only to supplement fleet: TSRTC to Telangana HC bench

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC told the High Court that it was hiring buses to supplement fleet of the corporation to meet the transport needs of public since it is unable to procure buses on its own due to fund crunch.

Tender notification for hiring buses was meant to provide better transport facility to the passengers, but not an act of victimisation and unfair labour practice. Already the process of finalisation of successful entrepreneurs has been completed pursuant to tender notification issued on Oct 14 and allotment letters were issued to 287 successful bidders, it said.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, principal secretary to transport, roads and buildings and in-charge managing director of TSRTC Sunil Sharma filed counter affidavits in the petition filed by TSRTC Karmika Sangh, represented by its State general secretary P Ramesh Kumar, challenging the RTC’s tender schedule to hire 1,035 buses.

The in-charge MD, in the counter affidavit, submitted that the Telangana government has accorded permission to the corporation on Oct 10 this year to hire 1,035 buses, and accordingly floated tenders on Oct 14 and completed the process and issued allotment letters to the bidders.

Due to critical financial position, the corporation is not able to procure new buses, he said. As per the tender schedule, certain guidelines are issued to hire bus entrepreneurs. It is not correct to state that guidelines are contrary to recruitment regulation of the corporation, he explained and urged the court to dismiss the above petition. The matter will come up for hearing Monday.