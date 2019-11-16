Need new technology to help elderly: Telangana IT and Industries department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling for new technology that can meet the needs of elderly people, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said that any technology developed for elderly care must be inclusive.

“Some of the issues that confront the elderly are companionship, recreation, mental health.

All of these need to be addressed. And in some cases, technology can be the best problem-solver,” said Jayesh Ranjan, while giving an inaugural address at the third UNMUKT Knowledge Series organised here in the city at T-Hub under IIIT-Hyderabad campus on Saturday.

Ranjan added that the State government has already utilised technology to address some of the issues faced by elderly persons especially of those of pensioners. "It is a mandate that the pensioners must appear physically once a year to prove that they are alive. So, we developed the ‘T-App’ to help them and now, these pensioners can submit their life certificate without visiting the offices." Referring to Telangana State Innovative Cell and it’s initiative ‘Intinta Innovation (Innovation in Every Household), he said that it is the state's maiden campaign to take innovation to every household.