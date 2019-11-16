Not in demand till recently, Telangana BJP chief’s post attracts many aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State BJP leaders are expecting the saffron party to do well in the next Assembly elections, the competition for the post of new State party chief is getting fiercer.

Though BJP State president’s post was never considered lucrative or much sought after by the State leaders, the scenario has changed ever since the party four four seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls, leading to the Central leadership focusing more on strengthening the party in Telangana. Now many local leaders are eyeing the post.

In fact, incumbent K Laxman, who not long ago appeared not very keen on seeking another term, is now showing interest to continue in the post. Among other leaders who are reportedly in the race are former minister DK Aruna, Nizamabad MP D Arvind, MLC N Ramchander Rao and former MLA C Ramachandra Reddy.

Though party’s national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao has categorically stated that he is not in the race for the past, sources revealed that the BJP leadership is also considering his name. Muralidhar Rao reportedly turned down the leadership’s request to head the party in Telangana in 2014 and 2016.

Laxman too was not so keen to take up the job last time too, but was forced to do so by the party’s leadership.

However, this time Laxman is reportedly seeking another term as he sees good prospect for the party in the State in the coming days. Laxman, during a recent informal chat with the media, dropped hints that he would be seeking another term, saying that he want to bring the BJP to power in the State and was ready to accept any role offered by the party leadership.

On the other hand MLC Ramchander Rao and former ML Ramachandra Reddy too have reportedly started lobbying with party senior leaders in Delhi. However, it is learnt that party senior leaders are showing more interest in appointing DK Aruna as the next State party chief as she is a mass leader and could infuse fresh energy into the cadre.

The party leadership feels that her long experience and economic background would help the party in gaining strength in the State. However, she is likely to face opposition from senior BJP leaders, who feel that as she had joined the party from Congress recently, it would not be politically correct to handover the reins of the party to her. Even in the case of Nizambad MP Arvind, the party state leaders feel that he is new to politics and giving him the responsibility would not be advisable.