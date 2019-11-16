Home States Telangana

Students in Telangana's Jangaon demand relocation of liquor shops

As per the rules, no liquor shop is supposed to be set up within 100 metres of an educational institution, hospital, residential area or a place of worship.

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Though the rules clearly prohibit the setting up of liquor shops in the vicinity of educational institutions, residential areas, hospitals and places of worship, it seems as if the licence holders in Jangaon district does not give a toss about the norms.

As per the rules, no liquor shop is supposed to be set up within 100 metres of an educational institution, hospital, residential area or a place of worship. However, the scenario is different in the district and several liquor shops currently operate within much shorter distances from these prohibited zones.

Recently, the students of one such educational institution in the district, near which a liquor shop operated illegally, had come together and staged a protest demanding the district administration and the excise authorities to relocate the shop from near their institute. 

However, the Excise Department officials responded negatively to this protest, claiming that the licence for setting up the said liquor shop in the town was granted as per norms and after carrying out proper field inspections. Several persons had recently obtained new liquor trade licences under the new excise policy for 2019-2021 on November 1.

