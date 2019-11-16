Telangana HC recieves PIL on deaths of RTC employees due to suicides, heart attacks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao of Telangana Jana Samithi party on Friday filed a public interest litigation petition before the High Court with a plea to declare as violation of principles of natural justice the alleged inaction of the authorities concerned in stopping suicides and heart attacks committed by TSRTC employees. So far about 25 RTC employees have killed selves or died due to heart attacks.

In his PIL, Prof Rao mentioned the recent suicide of RTC employee A Naresh, who held the chief minister responsible for his suicide as well as suicides committed by others during the strike.