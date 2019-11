By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking exception to TRS leaders criticising BJP State unit chief K Laxman for his claim that pink party MLAs were in touch with the BJP, MLC N Ramchander Rao claimed that the sharp reaction by the TRS is an indication that its fears that some of their MLAs might leave the party.

He said that the TRS leaders’ reaction is an indication that something is wrong in the party and the TRS leaders are not so confident about their MLAs. “TRS reaction shows that BJP’s claims is true,” he said.