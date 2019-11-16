TRS to adopt issue-based stand for Telangana in winter session of Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping the interests of Telangana in mind, the TRS MPs have decided to adopt issue-based stand in the winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to start on Monday. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party held at Telangana Bhavan, here on Friday.

The pink party’s decision to support or oppose the BJP government will depend on the merit of each issue that will come up for discussion in the House. "We have decided to adopt issue-based response in Parliament keeping all-round development and interests of Telangana in mind," a TRS MP said after the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting, which for the first time was chaired by party’s working president KT Rama Rao.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and besides senior MPs, including Nama Nageswara Rao, attended the meeting, during which the leaders discussed the strategy to be adopted in the winter session of Parliament.

Briefing the MPs on the issues to be discussed in both Houses of Parliament, Rama Rao directed the MPs to raise their voice in both Houses of the Parliament about implementation of the pending assurances of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Rama Rao said that the party should take a stand based on issues, but whatever be the stand, the State’s all-round development should be kept in mind.

Stating that the State government had given representations to the Centre over alienation of Defence lands to GHMC for the construction of fly overs and roads, National Investment Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) status for Pharma City and various other works, he asked the MPs to follow up on these issues.

Telangana Bhavan in Delhi

Rama Rao also informed the MPs that the Telangana Bhavan, party office, would soon come up in Delhi and it will be equipped with advanced technology where they can access complete information related to the government schemes, policies and programmes. The construction of the building for the office would be expedited, he said.

The TRS has already started constructing the party offices in all the districts. The party office in Delhi too would be opened shortly, he said. The access to information at the party office in Delhi would help the MPs to present their arguments effectively in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he said.

Rama Rao also asked the MPs to coordinate with the Ministers concerned in Hyderabad while taking up various issues in the Parliament or with the Central Ministers. He also asked them to demand budgetary allocations for Telangana projects and schemes.

Rama Rao also asked the MPs, who are members of various standing committees, to see that the Central schemes are sanctioned to the State.

Speaking to reporters later, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Banda Prakash said that Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is being implemented across the country, but the fact is that Telangana is the first State to supply piped water to all under Mission Bhagiratha. "The Centre should release funds to Mission Bhagiratha under JMM. We will fight for just demands of the State," they said.