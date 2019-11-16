Winter arrives as temperatures dip across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD: As it can be seen that the days are becoming shorter and the nights are getting colder, it can slowly be assumed that, winter is finally here.

Since the beginning of the month, the early hours have started becoming misty and the temperatures have started going gradually down in Hyderabad and other parts of the State. According to data provided by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Hyderabad saw a drop of 3.1 degree Celsius this week when compared to last week.

From 32.6 degree Celsius last Thursday (November 7), which was 2.7 degree Celsius above normal, the temperature dropped to 29.5 degree Celsius on Friday, which is 0.3 degree Celsius below normal.

On Friday, the maximum temperatures were recorded one to two degree Celsius below normal at various places across the State. For example, the maximum temperature recorded at Hanmakonda was 29.5 degree Celsius, which is 1.8 degree Celsius below normal.

Compared to this, the maximum temperature recorded at Hanmakonda last week was 31 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded below normal even at Bhadrachalam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Ramagundam areas.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the lowest temperature recorded in the State on Friday was 14.5 degree Celsius at Jainad in Adilabad district.

B Raja Rao, a meteorologist of IMD Hyderabad, said: “While in the pure meteorological sense, January and February are considered to be the months when the State experiences proper winter season when temperatures start dropping. However, now the northeasterly winds are prevailing over the State. Once the northerly winds start prevailing, the temperatures will start to drop.”

Adilabad shivering

Meanwhile, for the past two days, temperature levels have been decreasing in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Agriculture research scientist Sridhar Chown stated that for the past few days, the temperature levels have decreased from 26 to 19 degrees. In the forest areas, it had even decreased to 2-3 degrees.