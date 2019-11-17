Home States Telangana

Inscription unearthed by ASI shows that Telangana was once part of Ahimaka

Ahimaka, one of the 16 Mahajanapadas (kingdoms), was mentioned in many literary Buddhist works, and has also found a place in Mahabaratha and Satavahana history. 

Published: 17th November 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed an inscription engraved by Satavahana prince Haksusiri from a village in Karimnagar district. 

With the help of the inscription, which dates back to the 1st century AD, substantial evidence of Ahimaka (Asaka) region, ruled by prince Haksusiri, has been found to be a part of the present Telangana state. Ahimaka, one of the 16 Mahajanapadas (kingdoms), was mentioned in many literary Buddhist works, and has also found a place in Mahabaratha and Satavahana history.  It comprised of the districts of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Hyderabad, and Medak in Telangana, and Nanded district in Maharashtra. 

The inscription was unearthed a few days ago from Mukkataraopeta village of Velgatoor Mandal in Karimnagar district. ASI officials announced the find at the ‘Telangana Bouddha Sangiti 2019’ two-day international seminar held in the city on Saturday. 

The inscription is engraved on a slab in Prakrit language with the Brahmi script. It was made to record the gift of an umbrella bestowed to Nagasiri, a guest of the prince, by Siavatu, the son of a minister hailing from Mahapuri. 

