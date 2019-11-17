Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over economic slowdown 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi On Saturday slammed the Centre over the slowdown in the Indian economy. In a tweet, he said, “In place of competent handling of a slow economy, the government has a flip-flop policy that benefits no one except big businesses. The only time you see the BJP at work is when they are talking about divisive issues.”

Owaisi’s comments come after Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday cut India’s economic growth forecast for 2019 from 5.8 per cent to 5.6 per cent. It said that GDP slowdown in the country was lasting longer than expected.

MP writes to Excise Dept

The Hyderabad MP wrote a letter to the Excise Department protesting the establishment of a liquor shop near a school at Langer Houz. Owaisi, in a response to a memorandum submitted by parents of the schoolchildren, urged the department to stop the inauguration. He also warned that the party would stage a protest if the inauguration was not halted.