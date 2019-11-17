Will do anything to protect family’s reputation: Jupally Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Senior TRS leader and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday said that he would do anything to safeguard the reputation of his family and that he would not tolerate any attempt at blackmail by his political rivals.

The leader made these remarks while addressing his supporters at Ramalayam in Kolhapur mandal in response to allegations made against him by the descendants of Kolhapur rulers. Earlier, Raja Aditya Balaji Laxman Rao had made remarks against Jupally with regard to a land issue.