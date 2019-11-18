Hyderabad police foil ‘Maha Deeksha’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Maha Deeksha’ or mega protest planned at Indira Park by Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti, with the participation of the striking RTC employees and members of their families, was foiled by Hyderabad police on Sunday.

The police cordoned off the entire stretch of from Telugu Talli flyover all the way up to RTC X Roads from early morning, to ensure no protestors made their way inside.

In fact in the afternoon, the leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, Manda Krishna Madiga who had given a call for the protest, was taken into preventive custody from his residence in Neredmet.

Though 288 people tried to enter the area and mark their protest, they were forcibly arrested by the police.