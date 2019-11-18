Hyderabad techies raise Rs 36000 in three days for RTC employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after some IT professionals in the city came together to support the striking RTC employees in need of financial and moral support, three techies collected close to Rs 36,000 for the RTC staff in distress.

The techies then used the collected money to buy monthly provisions and other essential household items for the RTC staff and handed them over to the union leaders at the Miyapur depot.

The initiative was taken up after Surendra, Sateesh and Satwinder, techies based in Hyderabad, learnt that the RTC staff had not received their salaries for September even though they had clocked all the working days. The extreme financial and psychological pressure on the RTC employees disturbed them.

“Salary is a basic requirement and if that goes away any family would be in distress. This is pushing them towards suicide and we just wanted to ensure they dont take such a step,” noted Sateesh Kumar Kolusu.

Within three days of expressing their intention and reaching out to like-minded people, they collected a total of Rs 36,000 in donations, which was utilised to buy the provisions like grains, pulses, oil and sugar.

“We got an overwhelming response from like-minded people who are presently under the banner of ‘Forum to Improve Things’.

Though we made 20 kits, people took up whatever essentials they specifically needed from this kit. We are glad we could help in some way,” added Surendra Uplenchiwar.

Their next aim is to reach out to employees of other depots in the West Zone.

“We are in touch with some employees from Kukatpally and HCU and will get some inputs on their requirement and take it forward,” added Surendra.