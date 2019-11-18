TPCC president asks HC to take action against RTC MD for ‘false affidavit’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday came down heavily on TSRTC in-charge MD Sunil Sharma for alleging, in an affidavit submitted in the High Court, that the Opposition political parties are trying to destabilise the State government.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking to the media, said that the Congress had no intention to destabilise the government as alleged by Sunil Sharma.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, after discussing the developments in regard to the TSRTC strike, demanded action against Sunil Sharma for filing a false affidavit before the High Court.

“An extraordinary situation is prevailing in the State which could lead to a constitutional crisis. An IAS officer placed a false affidavit before the High Court,” he said. He pleaded with the High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the affidavit and act on it.

“The people of Telangana are waiting for the judgment in this case as it would determine the credibility of the High Court and judiciary. If the government has evidence to substantiate its claim of conspiracy to destabilise the government, let it register cases against us and send us to jail,” Uttam Kumar said.