Two dead, four injured in explosion at Hyderabad chemical factory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two workers died and four others suffered injuries in a major reactor explosion at Jeevika Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, a chemical factory at IDA Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon.



The two deceased men have been identified as Anwar and Ambareesh. Other details and names of injured are being obtained.

The blast triggered panic in the factory and the surrounding areas where people ran for life.

A few workers are still trapped in the factory, according to a report.

Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department officials rushed to the spot and are struggling to control the flames.

"We were working inside the factory when we heard explosion sound. We ran out to save our lives,” said Rambhalal, a worker in his 40s.

Injured workers are being shifted to a hospital.