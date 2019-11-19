Man kills wife for refusing to pay for booze

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A man, who is an alleged alcoholic, reportedly killed his first wife after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The incident occurred in Gurukinda village of Devarakadra mandal at around 3.30 pm on Monday.Harijana Kondanna, 40, has been living with his two wives Manemma and Renuka in the same village. When Manemma refused to pay him money to buy alcohol, he hacked her with an unidentified ‘sharp weapon,’ according to Devarkadra SI A Venkateswarlu. The accused is absconding as of Monday evening.