Now, tourists can enjoy river cruise from Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh to Somasila in Telangana

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation is set to launch the service which includes a road journey and a 100 km cruise on Krishna river.

HYDERABAD: After the success of Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar via Srilsaliam road-cum-river cruise tours, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has decided to launch its long-pending cruise boat service between Srisailam and Somasila on Krishna river.

The corporation officials told Express that the cruise boat is ready for the launch of the service, which is likely to be officially inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on November 21. Though the project has been pending for more than a year, it has now been completed and the tourists will soon be enjoying the road-cum-river cruise tours between Hyderabad and Somasila via Srisailam.

"The project was delayed due to some logistic issues. They have been sorted out and the project has been completed. The tourists can now enjoy the Hyderabad-Somasila-Hyderabad trips, which includes road journey from Hyderabad to Srisailam and a 100km river cruise from Srisailam to Somasila," said an official.

As per the earlier package planned by the corporation, the two-way tour will coast Rs 2,900 for an adult and Rs 2,400 for a child, which includes two days and one night stay. “After the official inauguration, we will have a trial trip, after which we will decide on the rates of the new package,” said TSTDC managing director B Manohar.

Top class facilities

The tour will cover Farhabad, Mallelatheertham, Srisailam Dam, Saakshi Ganapathi, Srisailam Temple (N/H) and Somasila temple in Mahbubnagar district.“Our earlier package plan included a non-AC accommodation. Since we have procured a new boat, we will be providing AC accommodation and other luxuries like top class restaurant facilities,” said Manohar.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad to Srisailam via Nagarjuna Sagar cruise boat service, which was launched in September this year, will resume on November 23. “Due to the heavy water flow during this monsoon season, the dam gates were opened because of which we had to stop the service. But the service will resume now,” Manohar informed.

The Hyderabad to Srisailam via Nagarjuna Sagar package costs Rs 2,999 for an adult and Rs 2,399 for a child. The trip includes, sightseeing at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam and surrounding areas, as well as a six-hour cruise ride from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam.

