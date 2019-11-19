Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee to take cadre to Delhi protest rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is planning to take their cadre to Delhi to participate in a massive rally planned by AICC on November 30 to protest against the “failures” of the BJP-led NDA government. The TPCC has decided to take 10 people from each constituency to the national capital.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy gave the responsibility of making necessary arrangements to senior leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Kusuma Kumar and CJ Srinivas.

Uttam Kumar, in a statement issued here on Monday, said: “The BJP government’s decisions like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax have badly affected the country’s economy.”“Almost every sector has suffered huge losses, leading to economic slowdown,” he said.

“Never in the history of independent India has unemployment has become as “worrisome” as it is today. New small and medium scale industries were closed because of the government’s policies,” Uttam Kumar Reddy added.