Telangana seeks Central funds for education programme

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao said that they have informed Thawar Chand Gehlot that the State stood first in the country in the education sector.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday urged Union Minister for Social Welfare and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot to liberally fund the State government’s school education programme.

The two leaders, who met Gehlot in Delhi, drew his attention to the various initiatives that the State government has taken up to take quality education to the poor.  They requested him to release Rs 303 crore for the gurukul schools, Rs 356 crore for post metric scholarships, Rs 201 crore as special education grant, among others.

In response, Gehlot said that he is planning to visit Telangana soon and that he would discuss the issue with them once again.Nama Nageswara Rao, meanwhile, said that they have informed Gehlot that the State stood first in the country in the education sector.

