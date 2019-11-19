Telangana seeks Central funds for education programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday urged Union Minister for Social Welfare and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot to liberally fund the State government’s school education programme.

The two leaders, who met Gehlot in Delhi, drew his attention to the various initiatives that the State government has taken up to take quality education to the poor. They requested him to release Rs 303 crore for the gurukul schools, Rs 356 crore for post metric scholarships, Rs 201 crore as special education grant, among others.

In response, Gehlot said that he is planning to visit Telangana soon and that he would discuss the issue with them once again.Nama Nageswara Rao, meanwhile, said that they have informed Gehlot that the State stood first in the country in the education sector.