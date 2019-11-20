Congress criticises Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for ignoring orders of constitutional bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that he is not obliging to the directions of the constitutional bodies. When the High Court mooted a proposal to constitute a committee comprised of retired Supreme Court judges, there was not even an iota of movement from the government, they alleged on Tuesday.

Expressing disappointment over the High Court’s judgment on the ongoing TSRTC strike, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said that people will lose faith in the judiciary, as the court directed the case to be moved to the Labour commission after 45 days of hearings. He said, “Driver Nagesh left a suicide note stating that the government is responsible for his suicide. Why the court did not take suo moto cognizance of it and act upon it?”

Speaking to media persons, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka severely criticised the chief minister. He said, “No other chief minister in the country behaves in the way that K Chandrasekhar Rao is doing. There is no democracy in Telangana.”