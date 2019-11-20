Implement Haritha Haram scheme across country: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao suggested the Central government to take up Haritha Haram programme across the country in order to reduce the air pollution.

Speaking under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha, Nageswara Rao suggested various measures to combat air pollution and climate change.He said that the Telangana government has been implementing Haritha Haram and planted 176 crore saplings in the last five years in he State.

“The country’s population is 136 crore. But Telangana planted 176 crore saplings,” the TRS MP said.He said that under the New Panchayat Raj Act, the State government set up 12,751 nurseries in villages and also developed urban parks at 77 places. “No other State government took up such a massive programme. In my segment, a big urban park was developed in Velugumatla village. The Telangana government also developed parks to tackle the menace of monkeys,” he explained.

Thanks to all these efforts, the forest cover increased by three per cent in the State, Nama said.He wanted the Central government to seriously ponder upon on how to reduce the pollution. “As many as nine of the ten most air polluted cities in the world are in India. Of the top 20 air polluted cities, 15 are in India,” he said and wondered why the Central government is unable to reduce the pollution levels.