More than one lakh students undergo psychometric tests in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind pilot project, psychometric tests to gain a comprehensive understanding of the inherent strength in children were conducted across 194 model schools in Telangana.

"Over one lakh Class X students have undergone psychometric tests in the State," said Secretary of the Education Department, B Janardhan Reddy. The self-assessment tool My Choice, My Future (MCMF), developed by an incubated startup of IIT-Madras helps analyse aptitude, aspiration, intelligence quotient, and creativity levels among students.

He said, "The test will help students understand their own personality, skills, and intelligence. Based on this, they can make the right career choice." After the test, a detailed analysis of the career choice for the student is formulated. It also helps counsellors plan counselling strategies for students.