NIT-Warangal students face action for smoking ganja

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: On the intervening night of October 26 and 27, during a routine check by security guards in NIT-Warangal, traces of ganja were found in one of the rooms of Hostel K on the campus. Later, as many as 12 students were found in an inebriated state by the institute’s authorities.

NIT-Warangal registrar S Goverdhan Rao said on Tuesday that action would be taken against these students. Upon a detailed enquiry, the 12 students admitted that they had, in fact, consumed small quantities of ganja.

A report by the disciplinary committee states that it has decided to impose stringent penalty on the students. Goverdhan Rao, however, said that no ganja was seized from the hostel or institute premises.