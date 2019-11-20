Owaisi hits back after Mamata Banerjee’s attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not one to lie low in the face of criticism, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “minority extremist” jibe at him.

“If didi is worried about a bunch of us from Hyderabad, then she should tell us how BJP won 18/42 seats from Bengal,” Owaisi tweeted on Tuesday, in reaction to Mamata’s comments at Cooch Behar on Monday that people should ignore the claims of “minority extremists” who have their base in Hyderabad, in an oblique reference to Owaisi.

Owaisi said she should focus on improving the lot of Muslims in her state rather than calling him a minority extremist. He pointed out that human development indicators of Muslims in West Bengal were the worst. “You are trying to appease Muslims. This won’t work.”