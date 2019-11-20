Sanction three new medical colleges to Telangana: Health Minister Eatala Rajender to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to start two or three more medical colleges in Telangana. Rajender, who met Harsh Vardhan in Delhi on Tuesday, suggested the Centre to consider Khammam, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Bhadrachalam, Bhupalpally, Tandur or Vikarabad for setting up of new medical colleges.

Later, speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, he said: “The Centre announced that it would set up 75 new medical colleges across the country. We sought new medical colleges in at least two to three districts, which do not have a medical college.”

Rajender also urged Harsh Vardhan to start regional cancer centres in Adilabad and Warangal and two super speciality blocks in the State. The two super speciality blocks would be opened in Gandhi, Niloufer and Osmania hospitals, Rajender said. He also sought the health ministry’s help to start trauma care units at 11 places on National Highways in the State.