Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao receives Swachh Survekshan Grameen Award

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao received the Swachh Grameen Award 2019 from Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda in Delhi on Tuesday.

Later speaking to the media, Dayakar Rao said that this is for the third time that the State received the Swachh Award. “Due to the relentless efforts of the peoples’ representatives, the State received the award, which was presented marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” Dayakar Rao said

He said that the Union minister lauded the efforts of the State government in implementing the 30-day action plan for the village development. He, however, said that the State has not been receiving sufficient funds from the Centre for implementing the rural development activities.

National festival status

Dayakar Rao revealed that he had urged the Centre to sanction 4,000 km of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. “We have requested the Centre to declare Sammakka Saralamma Jatara as a national festival,” he said The minister also urged the Centre to set up a national skill development centre in Hyderabad.