Telangana RTC yet to give assurance on jobs to striking transport employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Telangana HC has asked the government to show kindness and generosity to the striking RTC employees on strike and act as a model employer in it’s Monday judgment, there was no significant development from the TSRTC management’s end to extend an olive branch to the striking employees who appeared to be in no mood to return to work.

Senior officials refused to go on record and stated that until a thorough reading of the court’s judgment is done, no decision will be taken in this regard. The management seems to be dragging its feet on whether to take the striking employees back in its fold.

The personnel department has also not worked on any notices for suspension or on VRS, so it appears the TSRTC is playing the wait-and-watch game on who would blink first — the government or the RTC staff.

The employees on Tuesday’s massive meet held by Telangana Mazdoor Union, Employees Union, Staff and Workers Federation and Supervisors Association were also certain about one thing, and that was to get assurance about getting their jobs back, and only then call off the strike.

The fear has seeped into the employees that the TSRTC in-charge managing director Sunil Sharma will eventually say they are not in a position to take back the striking employees, and they will all lose their jobs.

Another TSRTC driver dies of heart attack

WARANGAL: A RTC bus driver died of a heart attack on Tuesday. According to reports, 50-year-old Mohammed Yakub Pasha, employed with the Narsampet bus depot as a driver was admitted to MGM Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He passed away, while undergoing treatment.

He hailed from Zaffergadh mandal under Jangaon district. According to sources, Pasha was worried about his job from the past many days, and went into depression. He was struggling financially.

No suspension or VRS notices

