Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC yet to give assurance on jobs to striking transport employees

Senior officials of the corporation state that until a thorough reading of the court’s judgment is done, no decision will be taken in this regard.

Published: 20th November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

RTC JAC convener E Ashwathama Reddy speaks during a meeting with the RTC employees at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday

RTC JAC convener E Ashwathama Reddy speaks during a meeting with the RTC employees at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Telangana HC has asked the government to show kindness and generosity to the striking RTC employees on strike and act as a model employer in it’s Monday judgment, there was no significant development from the TSRTC management’s end to extend an olive branch to the striking employees who appeared to be in no mood to return to work.

Senior officials refused to go on record and stated that until a thorough reading of the court’s judgment is done, no decision will be taken in this regard. The management seems to be dragging its feet on whether to take the striking employees back in its fold.

ALSO READ| Telangana RTC JAC to decide on ending strike on 20th November

The personnel department has also not worked on any notices for suspension or on VRS, so it appears the TSRTC is playing the wait-and-watch game on who would blink first — the government or the RTC staff.

The employees on Tuesday’s massive meet held by Telangana Mazdoor Union, Employees Union, Staff and Workers Federation and Supervisors Association were also certain about one thing, and that was to get assurance about getting their jobs back, and only then call off the strike.

The fear has seeped into the employees that the TSRTC in-charge managing director Sunil Sharma will eventually say they are not in a position to take back the striking employees, and they will all lose their jobs.

ALSO READ| Can’t fault decision to privatise TSRTC bus routes: Telangana High Court

Another TSRTC driver dies of heart attack

WARANGAL: A RTC bus driver died of a heart attack on Tuesday. According to reports, 50-year-old Mohammed Yakub Pasha, employed with the Narsampet bus depot as a driver was admitted to MGM Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He passed away, while undergoing treatment.  

He hailed from Zaffergadh mandal under Jangaon district. According to sources, Pasha was worried about his job from the past many days, and went into depression. He was struggling financially.

ALSO READ| TSRTC stir: Highlights of the Telangana High Court order dated November 18

No suspension or VRS notices

The personnel department has also not worked on any notices for suspension or on VRS, so it appears the TSRTC is playing the wait-and-watch game on who would blink first — the government or the RTC

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana HC TSRTC strike Telangana RTC stir Telangana bus strike TSRTC job assurance Telangana Mazdoor Union
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp