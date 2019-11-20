Home States Telangana

TRS MLA K Upender Reddy may be ignoring supporters of ex-legislator T Nageswara Rao

Rao's supporters also alleged that the MLA gave key party posts to those leaders who had played a major role in his defeat in the Assembly elections.

Published: 20th November 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 02:54 AM

TRS MLA from Palair Kandala Upender Reddy

TRS MLA Kandala Upender Reddy| Express

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Staunch supporters of former minister and MLA Tummala Nageswara Rao are feeling left out of the TRS party activities in Palair, allegedly because the incumbent TRS MLA in the constituency Kandala Upender Reddy is not giving them enough priority. Raising these concerns, the leader’s followers convened a meeting in Khammam on Tuesday.

Claiming that Kandala — who had defected from the Congress party to the TRS after the Assembly elections of December 2018 — was giving more importance to his own supporters, Tummala’s followers said that the MLA was disregarding the ‘real TRS workers’.TRS party leaders and Tummala supporters Sadhu Ramesh Reddy, Bandi Jagadish, Jonnalagadda Ravi, N Naresh Reddy and Maddi Malla Reddy, in the meeting, said that Kandala was taking unilateral decisions without consulting them.

They also alleged that the MLA gave key party posts to those leaders who had played a major role in Tummala’s defeat in the Assembly elections. It may be mentioned here that Tummala had lost to Kandala (who had contested on Congress ticket) in the said polls.  

Naresh Reddy said, “The MLA is being unfair to us. We were not even consulted for the recent party committee appointments and membership enrolment drives.”Jonnalagadda Ravi said that a few leaders who had defected from the Congress party were misguiding the MLA while conspiring to suppress the supporters of Tummala.

TAGS
Tummala Nageswara Rao Kandala Upender Reddy TRS Palair Assembly seat
