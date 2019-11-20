Unable to clear exam, police aspirants commit suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not being able to clear the entrance test for the post of police constable, two youngsters allegedly committed suicide in the Vikarabad district. They were identified as Doma Rohith, 24, an engineering graduate and Allipuram Kumar, 25, a graduate. They were found hanging in their homes, police said.

According to police, Doma Rohith hailing from Rasanam village aimed to join the police force. He appeared for the police constable entrance test recently, but did not clear the exam. Since the results were declared, he was upset.

On Monday, he was found hanging at his house. In the second incident, Allipuram Kumar, a resident of Bantwaram, appeared for the entrance in 2018 and 2019 but failed to qualify. Upset over this, he allegedly killed self, police said.