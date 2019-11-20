Union Minister Parshottam Rupala praises Telangana's Rythu Bandhu scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala appreciated the Telangana government’s Rythu Bandhu.

During the question hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Union minister of state, in a reply to Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy’s question, said that each State had devised its own scheme to help farmers and Telangana too implemented the Rythu Bandhu, while thanking the Telangana government for such an initiative.

He asked the Union minister of state to increase the investment support to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, to another question from Ranjith, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said that the proposal submitted by the Telangana government to establish a Gokul Gram in the Veterinary University, Hyderabad had been sanctioned and the same will be commissioned by June 2020.