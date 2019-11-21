Excise department holds checks at NIT-Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a bid to curb the use of ganja and other prohibited substances on campuses, the excise officials, task force teams and Kazipet police carried out a joint inspection in the hostel rooms of National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) on Wednesday.

No suspicious material was found from the hostel rooms. It appears that the incident where some first year students were found in an intoxicated state on October 26 can be treated as an isolated adventure. Registrar S Goverdhan Rao thanked the personnel for holding the inspection and students for their cooperation.