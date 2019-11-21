Home States Telangana

Like Kerala, Telangana's Mancherial district to introduce 'water bells' concept

As per the collector’s directions, all schools in the district started ringing ‘water bells’ to ensure that the children drink enough water to avoid dehydration and urinary infections.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Students and staff of a school in Mancherial district during a break following the ringing of the ‘water bell’ a school in Mancherial district during a break following the ringing of the ‘water bell’

Students and staff of a school in Mancherial district during a break following the ringing of the ‘water bell’ a school in Mancherial district during a break following the ringing of the ‘water bell’

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : After the State government recently decided that it will introduce ‘water bells’ in schools to ensure that the children would get time to drink enough water every day, Mancherial Collector Bharati Holikeri had directed the district educational officer (DEO) to start implementing the same at all schools in the district soon and also to ring ‘water bells’ at least twice a day.

As per the collector’s directions, all schools in the district started ringing ‘water bells’ to ensure that the children drink enough water to avoid dehydration and urinary infections. According to information, the officials recently schooled the teachers on importance of carrying out the same daily.

The decision to introduce ‘water bells’ was taken after considering that though schools have two short breaks of 10 minutes each, apart from a long lunch break, students still ignore drinking water during these breaks. Officials are of the hope that the introduction of ‘water bells’ will aid the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water bell Mancherial district
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp