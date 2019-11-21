Like Kerala, Telangana's Mancherial district to introduce 'water bells' concept

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : After the State government recently decided that it will introduce ‘water bells’ in schools to ensure that the children would get time to drink enough water every day, Mancherial Collector Bharati Holikeri had directed the district educational officer (DEO) to start implementing the same at all schools in the district soon and also to ring ‘water bells’ at least twice a day.

As per the collector’s directions, all schools in the district started ringing ‘water bells’ to ensure that the children drink enough water to avoid dehydration and urinary infections. According to information, the officials recently schooled the teachers on importance of carrying out the same daily.

The decision to introduce ‘water bells’ was taken after considering that though schools have two short breaks of 10 minutes each, apart from a long lunch break, students still ignore drinking water during these breaks. Officials are of the hope that the introduction of ‘water bells’ will aid the students.