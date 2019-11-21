Home States Telangana

Spotting error in land document, man protests at tahsildar’s office in Telangana's Chigurumamidi

The agitating farmer claims that he has been coming to the tahsildar’s office for the last 10 years, requesting the officials to remove the ‘fake’ name who owns his 1.3 acre land.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer Venkatesham and his wife speak to revenue officials at the Chigurumamidi tahsildar office in Karimnagar district on Wednesday

Farmer Venkatesham and his wife speak to revenue officials at the Chigurumamidi tahsildar office in Karimnagar district on Wednesday

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: There seems to be no end to the people turning up at the revenue offices and staging protests against the alleged irregularities in maintaining the land records. On Wednesday, a farmer and his wife staged a sit-in protest at the Chigurumamidi tahsildar’s office for ignoring their request to make corrections in a document, which mentions that their 1.30 acre land belongs to a ‘fake’ person.

The agitating farmer, Anuvoju Venkatesham, claims that he has been coming to the tahsildar’s office for the last 10 years, requesting the officials to remove the ‘fake’ name. According to him, the fake name was entered in the pahani (revenue) records back in 2006 and later his land was registered in that name, using fake documents, in 2009.

During the sit-in protest, as the farmer was arguing with the revenue staff, police suggested him to file a complaint. The revenue staff, on the other hand, said that his land is in legal tangles and the court hearings are still going on in the case.

Interestingly, several other farmers too came to the office with their grievances, but the tahsildar turned up only in the afternoon. Though the revenue staff, including village revenue officers and assistants, were present, the office doors were closed for some time and they were opened, that too partially, only later in the day.

Denied Rythu Bandhu

Meanwhile, another farmer Anugu Thirupathi Reddy claimed that because of the negligence of the revenue officials he is being denied the  Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits. “I bought 1.30 acre land from K Srinivas Reddy around 30 years ago.

The land records still show that the land is in Srinivas Reddy’s name. The officials are not changing the land to my name and because of that I am not getting the Rythu Bandhu benefits,” he lamented.Karimnagar RDO N Anand Kumar, meanwhile, reviewed the security arrangements at all tahsildar offices. He said that they are planing to install CCTV cameras at all tahsildar offices soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana farmer protest Fake name land Land ownership Chigurumamidi
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp