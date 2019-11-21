Spotting error in land document, man protests at tahsildar’s office in Telangana's Chigurumamidi

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: There seems to be no end to the people turning up at the revenue offices and staging protests against the alleged irregularities in maintaining the land records. On Wednesday, a farmer and his wife staged a sit-in protest at the Chigurumamidi tahsildar’s office for ignoring their request to make corrections in a document, which mentions that their 1.30 acre land belongs to a ‘fake’ person.

The agitating farmer, Anuvoju Venkatesham, claims that he has been coming to the tahsildar’s office for the last 10 years, requesting the officials to remove the ‘fake’ name. According to him, the fake name was entered in the pahani (revenue) records back in 2006 and later his land was registered in that name, using fake documents, in 2009.

During the sit-in protest, as the farmer was arguing with the revenue staff, police suggested him to file a complaint. The revenue staff, on the other hand, said that his land is in legal tangles and the court hearings are still going on in the case.

Interestingly, several other farmers too came to the office with their grievances, but the tahsildar turned up only in the afternoon. Though the revenue staff, including village revenue officers and assistants, were present, the office doors were closed for some time and they were opened, that too partially, only later in the day.

Denied Rythu Bandhu

Meanwhile, another farmer Anugu Thirupathi Reddy claimed that because of the negligence of the revenue officials he is being denied the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits. “I bought 1.30 acre land from K Srinivas Reddy around 30 years ago.

The land records still show that the land is in Srinivas Reddy’s name. The officials are not changing the land to my name and because of that I am not getting the Rythu Bandhu benefits,” he lamented.Karimnagar RDO N Anand Kumar, meanwhile, reviewed the security arrangements at all tahsildar offices. He said that they are planing to install CCTV cameras at all tahsildar offices soon.