USAID program to improve forest landscape in Telangana's Medak launched

HYDERABAD: The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Union Ministry of Environment and Forests launched a programme called ‘Forest-Plus 2.0: Forest for Water and Prosperity’ to improve forest landscape here on Wednesday.

Under the programme, USAID will provide technical assistance to Telangana forest department to improve Medak forest division. The programme will also be implemented at Gaya in Bihar and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

A private US-based company, Tetra Tech ARD will be the implementation partner. According to USAID, the aim of Forest-Plus 2.0 programme will be to develop tools and techniques to strengthen the ecosystem-based management and inclusion of ecosystem services in forest landscape management, and to enhance the inclusive economic opportunities that emerge from improved landscape management.

Speaking on the occasion, USAID/India Deputy Mission Director Ramona El Hamzaoui said that the programme will help in achieving goals of ‘Telangana ku Harita Haram’ scheme of the state government.

Aim of the programme

