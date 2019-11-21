Home States Telangana

USAID program to improve forest landscape in Telangana's Medak launched

According to USAID, the aim of Forest-Plus 2.0 programme will be to develop tools and techniques to strengthen the ecosystem-based management.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

forests

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Union Ministry of Environment and Forests launched a programme called ‘Forest-Plus 2.0: Forest for Water and Prosperity’ to improve forest landscape here on Wednesday. 

Under the programme, USAID will provide technical assistance to Telangana forest department to improve Medak forest division. The programme will also be implemented at Gaya in Bihar and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. 

A private US-based company, Tetra Tech ARD will be the implementation partner. According to USAID, the aim of Forest-Plus 2.0 programme will be to develop tools and techniques to strengthen the ecosystem-based management and inclusion of ecosystem services in forest landscape management, and to enhance the inclusive economic opportunities that emerge from improved landscape management.

Speaking on the occasion, USAID/India Deputy Mission Director Ramona El Hamzaoui said that the programme will help in achieving goals of ‘Telangana ku Harita Haram’ scheme of the state government. 

Aim of the programme

The aim of Forest-Plus 2.0 will be to develop tools to strengthen the ecosystem-based management and inclusion of ecosystem services in forest landscape management, and to enhance the inclusive economic opportunities that emerge from improved landscape management

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Agency for International Development Medak district Telangana forests
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp