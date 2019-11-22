Man confesses on gold and silver theft from Telangana temple, officials deny claim

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stolen gold and silver ornaments, offered by devotees at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulwada, were found in a bag at a purported burglar’s house in the temple town on Thursday.

Nearly 20 kg of ornaments, such as lingas, footprints and eyes of the deity, that were dropped in the hundis by devotees were seized by Karimnagar CCS police from one Md Firoz’s house.

Following up on a different theft case, the police had interrogated a person, who in turn, gave away information about Md Firoz. When they searched his house, they found a bag of gold and silver ornaments. Upon inquiry, Firoz confessed that he had stolen it from the temple premises.

CCS CI P Ramachander Rao said that the case has been handed over to Vemulawada town police for further investigation. Now, the question remains as to how and when the burglar stole the hundi from the temple. Meanwhile, Vemulawada temple executive officer MMD Krishnaveni told Express that the ornaments in question were not stolen from Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple. “Nothing was reported stolen during the hundi counting time. The temple employees have checked CCTV visuals. But nothing indicating a theft has been found so far,” she said.

The hundi counting area is under surveillance by security personnel and CCTV cameras. Usually, it is only after a thorough check of ID cards that a person is allowed into the counting hall. Further, non- Hindus are not permitted in the hall. Police suspect that the without the involvement of temple authorities, ornaments from a hundi cannot be stolen. Vemulwada town police have taken Firoz into custody and have begun inquiries.