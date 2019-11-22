Home States Telangana

One more arrested for taking bribe in Insurance Medicine Service medicine scam

Following the arrest of Veeranna in connection with the scam, a total of 18 persons, including IMS officers and pharma company owners have been arrested for their alleged role in the scam.

Published: 22nd November 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of investigation into the irregularities in purchase of medicine by Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) department, the ACB officials on Thursday arrested the IMS office Superintendent K Veeranna for accepting bribes on behalf of it’s former director Ch Devika Rani.

Following the arrest of Veeranna in connection with the scam, a total of 18 persons, including IMS officers and pharma company owners have been arrested for their alleged role in the scam. The officials said that the accused officer collected bribes and handed over the same to PMJ jewellers as directed by the former director.

On February 21, 2019 on the directions of the director, he collected bribe of Rs 6 lakh from one of the representatives of pharma company who supplied medicine to IMS, and handed over the same to the representative of PMJ jewellers. 

Veeranna also used to collect bribes for himself from representatives of pharma companies for issuing purchase orders and processing sanctioning of bills. The accused officer obtained Rs 3.15 lakh from one S Srikanth Gupta of Origin Pharma through bank account transfer during 2018-19. He also collected bribe `50,000 from Pandiri Rajeswar Reddy and Teja Pharma through bank transfers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insurance Medicine Service
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp