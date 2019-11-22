Six suffer severe burn injuries as man sets wife, her family on fire in Telangana

SIDDIPET (TELANGANA): In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man attempted to kill his wife, children, and his in-laws at Khammampally village of Siddipet district of Telangana on late Thursday night by setting them ablaze. Six people, including his wife and a child, suffered severe burns.

The injured persons were initially admitted in a local hospital. As their condition turned critical, they were shifted to state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on the early hours of Friday.

According to police, Laxmi Rajam, the accused and Vimala have been married for 15 years. However, Rajam used to harass her demanding dowry following which the victim lodged a domestic violence case with the local police. Later, they lived separately for 10 years until a few months ago.

Nearly six months ago, the trial court directed them to live together as part of the counselling and reconciliation measure. Following which they started living together with their 12-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son in Siddipet. Everything went smooth until two days ago, when they quarrelled again and Vimala went to her brother's home at Khammampally.

"On Thursday night, Laxmi Rajam broke open the door in which all of them were sleeping. He poured thinner oil on them and threw ignited fireworks on them. Following which all of them were injured," said Ravinder, Thoguta Circle Inspector. He added that special teams have been formed to nab the accused, who is absconding.