Speak up and demand what you deserve at workplace: Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said that women empowerment is possible with right awareness.

Speaking at the ‘Developing Women Leadership — A Roadmap to Success’, a two-day programme being jointly organised by the Telangana Jagruthi and UN Global Compact, Kavitha made a point on equality between men and women in the corporate sector and said that more women should speak up and demand promotions and salary hikes they deserve.

“Perhaps even men need seminars on this subject to ensure that they become gender sensitive and also to ensure equal participation of women in corporate sector,” she said. “This is a wonderful gathering, small but power-packed. I am a person who is running against time to be with my kids. It is extra tough for women to succeed. So I have now changed my schedule to 4.30 am, where I have my ‘me time’,” Kavitha said, talking about her personal experience as a politician, mother and wife.

The TRS leader pointed out that in society, “the pool is full of men and there’s hardly any place for women.” She said that men in the corporate sector and even in political parties must give more space to women.

“There is so much burden placed on our shoulders, that we constantly think we are in the dump,” Kavitha added. She expressed the hope that more women would speak up and ask for what is rightfully theirs at the workplace.