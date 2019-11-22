Home States Telangana

Telangana HC grants interim stay on revocation of TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni's citizenship

The Home Ministry had issued a fresh order cancelling the Indian citizenship of Chennamaneni for concealing facts pertaining to his visits.

Published: 22nd November 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh

TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on the Home Ministry's order cancelling the citizenship of TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni.

Ramesh moved the court on Thursday seeking to set aside the MHA's order. Justice Challa Kondanda Ram posted the case for further hearing to December 16.

The TRS MLA also prayed for suspension of related proceedings pending disposal of his plea. Ramesh was re-elected to the Telangana Assembly from the Vemulawada constituency last year.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday had issued a fresh order cancelling the Indian citizenship of Chennamaneni for concealing facts pertaining to his visits to India during the 12-month period immediately preceding his application seeking citizenship.

In its order, the ministry said the competent authority has considered various aspects such as his MLA post and his background.

"His misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship to him," the ministry order added.

Y Ramarao, advocate for Ramesh argued that citizenship deprivation comes only when the person's behaviour "is not conducive to the public good."

Reacting to the court's order, Ramesh said he was happy with the outcome.

Telangana High Court MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni
