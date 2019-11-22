Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao opens paddy procurement centre

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD : Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Matedu village in Mahabubabad district on Thursday. While interacting with the farmers, he said that the TRS government was giving top priority to the agriculture sector in the State.

Speaking to the media, Dayakar Rao said, “The welfare and development schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao aim to make agriculture profitable. The government is spending thousands of crores of rupees on irrigation projects, so as to turn parched lands into green pastures.”