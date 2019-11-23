Home States Telangana

CPI leader from Telangana Gurram Yadagiri Reddy passes away at 91

Reddy was elected as an MLA from Ramannapeta constituency in 1985, 1989 and 1994.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Senior CPI leader Gurram Yadagiri Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Freedom fighter and senior CPI leader Gurram Yadagiri Reddy passed away in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 91. Yadagiri Reddy, a three-time MLA from Ramannapet constituency, is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. 

His body was kept at Makhdoom Bhavan, the CPI headquarters, in Hyderabad. His funeral will take place in his native village of Suddhala in Gundala mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday. The State unit of CPI expressed deep condolences on the sudden demise of the veteran and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family. He was elected as an MLA from Ramannapeta constituency in 1985, 1989 and 1994. 

KCR expresses condolencesHyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences over the death of senior CPI leader and three-time MLA Gurram Yadagiri Reddy. The chief minister said that Yadagiri Reddy was known for his simplicity and was committed to his party’s ideology till the end. Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

