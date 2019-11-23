Despite tourism boost, no jobs for locals in Telangana's Somasila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to boost tourism in the State, the Telangana tourism minister, Srinivas Goud inaugurated ferry services and three-star cottages at Somasila and Singotom on Thursday. While many hoped that this tourism venture will bring jobs for the locals, several locals complained of not getting any.

The government has tried hard to push this as an opportunity to boost tourism in the region, thereby creating jobs, however, the ground reality seems different. Srisai Taldi, a 48-year-old maize farmer says that the tourism project can only be of any help to the locals, if it will provide employment to them. “The site is of no use to us, as we are not getting any jobs here. For the past many years, when the place was being constructed also, no local person was given a job, even as construction workers,” he said.

Another local who runs a small provision store near the Gangama temple in Somasila, M Hanumathu, 28 says that the youth have to go to Kollapur or other cities to get employment. “If the government will provide jobs as resort staff, then our youth will not have to leave the village. We want a better, and permanent job at the site,” he said.

In Singotam, which is 18 km from Kollapur and 167 km from Hyderabad, the tourism ministry has launched boating services, and opened dormitory cottages. While a group of locals on Thursday, on the day of inauguration, were asked to clean the site and decorate it, none of them are given jobs at the site.

“It has been under construction for more than three years, till now no minister or official came to visit the site or even talk to the locals. It was only a day before the inauguration that we were called to clean the place for a day and were give Rs 250-Rs 300,”says 50-year-old Sriyanvi Vikasam.

Bala Reddy, 70 a social worker in Singotam says, “The locals can be trained by the government officials to do the staff work or other work at the site, rather than bringing outsiders to work here.” According to the ministry, the ferry services and cottages will be open to public in a weeks’ time, however, as of now, no communication has been made regarding the jobs for the locals.