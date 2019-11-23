Home States Telangana

Despite tourism boost, no jobs for locals in Telangana's Somasila

 In order to boost tourism in the State, the Telangana tourism minister, Srinivas Goud inaugurated ferry services and three-star cottages at Somasila and Singotom on Thursday.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Somasila reservoir (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to boost tourism in the State, the Telangana tourism minister, Srinivas Goud inaugurated ferry services and three-star cottages at Somasila and Singotom on Thursday. While many hoped that this tourism venture will bring jobs for the locals, several locals complained of not getting any.

The government has tried hard to push this as an opportunity to boost tourism in the region, thereby creating jobs, however, the ground reality seems different. Srisai Taldi, a 48-year-old maize farmer says that the tourism project can only be of any help to the locals, if it will provide employment to them. “The site is of no use to us, as we are not getting any jobs here. For the past many years, when the place was being constructed also, no local person was given a job, even as construction workers,” he said. 

Another local who runs a small provision store near the Gangama temple in Somasila, M Hanumathu, 28 says that the youth have to go to Kollapur or other cities to get employment. “If the government will provide jobs as resort staff, then our youth will not have to leave the village. We want a better, and permanent job at the site,” he said.

In Singotam, which is 18 km from Kollapur and 167 km from Hyderabad, the tourism ministry has launched boating services, and opened dormitory cottages. While a group of locals on Thursday, on the day of inauguration, were asked to clean the site and decorate it, none of them are given jobs at the site. 

“It has been under construction for more than three years, till now no minister or official came to visit the site or even talk to the locals. It was only a day before the inauguration that we were called to clean the place for a day and were give Rs 250-Rs 300,”says 50-year-old Sriyanvi Vikasam.

Bala Reddy, 70 a social worker in Singotam says, “The locals can be trained by the government officials to do the staff work or other work at the site, rather than bringing outsiders to work here.” According to the ministry, the ferry services and cottages will be open to public in a weeks’ time, however, as of now, no communication has been made regarding the jobs for the locals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana tourism Somasila locals jobs Somasila tourism Singotom Somasila places to see
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp