Man sets wife, children and in-laws ablaze in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man attempted to kill his wife, children, and in-laws at Khammampally village of Siddipet district late Thursday night by setting them ablaze. Six people, including his wife and child, have received severe burns. The accused is absconding.The injured persons, who were initially admitted to a local hospital, have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused Laxmi Rajam and his wife Vimala have been married for 15 years. In the first few years of their marriage, Rajam used to harass Vimala over dowry. Unable to bear his torture, the victim lodged a domestic violence complaint with the local police. They then lived separately for 10 years, until a few months ago.

Over six months ago, the trial court directed them to live together as a counselling and reconciliation measure. They stayed together with their eight-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter in Siddipet. All was well until two days ago, when they got into another argument.

Vimala left for her brother’s home at Khammampally. "On Thursday, Rajam broke open the door of the house where his wife and family were staying. He poured thinner oil on them and threw ignited fireworks," said Ravinder, Thoguta CI.