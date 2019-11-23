Telangana government to construct 9 new district-level hospitals: Health Minister Eatela Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Friday announced that the government has decided to build nine new district-level hospitals across the State at a cost of Rs 214 crores.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the nine new hospitals will come up at Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Sircilla, Nirmal, Asifabad, Gadwal and Narayanpet districts, along with Narsampet and Mahbubabad districts which have high tribal population.

He also said that the Central government has come forward to partly fund the construction of these hospitals. Of the total Rs 214 crore required for construction of the nine new hospitals, the Central government will fund 60 per cent and the remaining 40 per cent will be funded by State government.