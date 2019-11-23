V Hamumantha Rao plays BC card as competition for Telangana Congress chief’s post heats up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst speculations that TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is ready to step down, the aspirants are trying their best to bag the post. Veteran Congress leader V Hamumantha Rao has thrown his hat in the ring, saying that no one suits the position better than him considering the fact he represents the backward classes (BCs).

Not to be beaten in the race, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said that he was in the race for the coveted position and that he was a frontrunner. Rao, who was PCC president between 1990 and 92, in an informal interaction with the media persons, said that the party was in need of an experienced leader like him in these testing times.

He said his age should not come in the way for his appointment as president of the PCC. “Sheila Dikshit was given the leadership of Delhi Congress Committee at the age of 81 years. Bhupinder Singh Hooda brought the party to power at the age of 72 in his State, just three months after he was given the reins of the party,” he said.

Change of guard

He remarked that the weaker sections should be given higher posts for the upliftment and to win their hearts. “The CLP leader’s post was given to SC, which is a welcome decision. My only demand is to give PCC president’s post to a BC, considering the fact they constitute more than 50 per cent of the population. Even TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has sent BCs to Rajya Sabha to win the hearts of BCs.”

“I have been tirelessly fighting for the people’s cause against CM KCR. If there is a BC leader more capable than me in the party, he can be chosen,” Rao said, adding that he will soon meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss the issue.Meanwhile, Komatireddy, who is raring to take the reins of the party, said that sooner than later, the party would have a change of guard and that he has a very bright chance of becoming the TPCC chief.