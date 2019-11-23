Home States Telangana

‘Waterman' Rajendra Singh misquoted on Srisailam dam safety: Jal Jan Jodo Abhiyaan

Jal Jan Jodo Abhiyaan on Friday said waterman of India Rajendra Singh was misquoted on the safety of Srisailam dam.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jal Jan Jodo Abhiyaan on Friday said 'Waterman of India' Rajendra Singh was misquoted on the safety of Srisailam dam.

In a statement, convener of Abhiyaan Bolisetti Satyanarayana said Rajendra Singh had never said there were cracks to the dam. He said Singh only expressed concern over the safety of the bridge and asked the State government and Central Water Commission (CWC) to take care of the plunge pool, which if it expanded towards the dam, it mighty damage it.

He said Singh along with a team had visited the Srisailam dam and looked at the draft of the Bathymetric survey of the plunge pool area.  He said Singh noticed that the plunge pool area was enlarged and expressed concern. “If it is not  addressed in this season, it may cause serious damage to the structure of the dam as the water stored in it can seep through the horizontal fractures of its bottom,” Singh said.

