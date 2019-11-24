Home States Telangana

11 NIT-Warangal students suspended for smoking ganja

The students, who were found in a state of intoxication on the intervening night of October 26 and 27 during a security check, admitted to having consumed ganja.

Ganja, MArijuana

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In line with the campus’ zero-tolerance policy forbidding consumption of narcotic drugs, the management of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Saturday suspended 11 first-year B. Tech students for smoking ganja. 

The students, who were found in a state of intoxication on the intervening night of October 26 and 27 during a security check, admitted to having consumed ganja. They have been suspended with immediate effect till the end of the academic year. 

Now, these students will have to repeat the courses afresh during the next academic year, which begins from July, 2020.

In addition to the suspension, monetary and other penalties have been imposed on them. 

According to a press release from Saturday, NIT-W registrar S Goverdhan Rao said, “While continuing the efforts to curb the menace of narcotic intake on the campus by conducting regular and surprise checks, the management has warned students of serious disciplinary action in the event of consumption of prohibited substances.”

Excise Department inspects campus

While the students have admitted to consuming ganja, no suspicious material was found in their hostel rooms by the Excise Department and task force personnel, who conducted thorough checks on the campus.

The institute’s disciplinary committee members said that the incident could be treated as an “isolated adventure”.

