Misuse of public funds: PIL filed against Ramky Enviro, KKR group

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court complaining that the MoU signed for generating power from the garbage collected in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not implemented since 2004-05.

Instead of taking action for alleged misuse of public funds by way of transfer of more than Rs 3,000 crore (in KKR company) by the authorities concerned after signing MoU with Ramky Enviro and USA-based KKR group company for waste management scheme, the authorities have been lenient towards these companies which have failed to carry out the works as per agreement, it pointed out.

Petitioner Kongara Saida Rao, a resident of Hayathnagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district, submitted that an agreement was reached with Ramky Enviro and KKR group for collection of garbage and for extraction of the same as fuel for generating power and to use the remaining residuals to manure plants.

However, Ramky Enviro has utterly failed in this regard but has been filling the dump yards in the surroundings with the garbage collected.

As a result, unhygienic conditions are prevailing in the areas surrounding the dump yards, he added.

The petitioner urged the court to issue directions to the authorities for the recovery of funds transferred to the companies.

Besides, he wanted the court to issue orders for making alternative arrangements for disposal of garbage to generate power.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.