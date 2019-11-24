Home States Telangana

No footage from day of Vemulawada temple theft

Reportedly, CCTV footage is not available for purported date of theft — namely, Oct 23. Last footage dates back to only 16 days ago. 

Published: 24th November 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As authorities remain tight-lipped over the purported theft at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Temple in Vemulawada, it looks as though there were security lapses during hundi counting process that allegedly preceded the incident from around a month ago.

Reportedly, CCTV footage is not available for purported date of theft — namely, Oct 23. Last footage dates back to only 16 days ago. 

According to sources, around 128 CCTV cameras have been installed at temple premises. Further, on the hundi counting centre alone, there are 10 cameras.

However, they can only back up footage for a span of 16 days at a time. When the media brought the lapse to the attention of the public, temple authorities said they would increase the backup capacity of their CCTV cameras. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Raja Rajeshwara Temple Vemulawada Telangana temple theft
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp