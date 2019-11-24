No footage from day of Vemulawada temple theft

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As authorities remain tight-lipped over the purported theft at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Temple in Vemulawada, it looks as though there were security lapses during hundi counting process that allegedly preceded the incident from around a month ago.

Reportedly, CCTV footage is not available for purported date of theft — namely, Oct 23. Last footage dates back to only 16 days ago.

According to sources, around 128 CCTV cameras have been installed at temple premises. Further, on the hundi counting centre alone, there are 10 cameras.

However, they can only back up footage for a span of 16 days at a time. When the media brought the lapse to the attention of the public, temple authorities said they would increase the backup capacity of their CCTV cameras.

